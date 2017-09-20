Death Toll Rising After Earthquake in Mexico

The death toll is rising in southeastern Mexico after a 7.1 Magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday. At least 225 people were killed when the strong quake collapsed buildings. Now rescuers are conducting frantic searches for survivors.



At least 25 students and teachers were killed when an elementary school collapsed in Mexico City. All but four of them were children.



Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto visited the wreckage last night, where rescuers were digging for the missing.



U.S. citizen Brittany Kaiser was giving a presentation in Mexico City when it struck. She and thousands of people fled to the streets as the air filled with smoke from collapsed buildings.



Rescue teams and volunteers searched through the rubble for victims. They found several people trapped, and lifted them to safety on stretchers.



The deadly earthquake happened exactly 32 years after the 1985 Mexico quake that killed thousands.



Mexico's President urged calm after the earthquake. He said the biggest priority now is to find people still missing and to give medical attention to those who are injured. However, that could take time as there are at least 44 buildings just in the capital that have collapsed.