Flu Season is Almost Here so it's Time to get Your Flu Shot

Flu season is just around the corner, and medical professionals here in Bowling Green are urging you to get your flu shot now. According to the CDC, there have already been a couple of cases of the flu reported in Kentucky, and a handful right here in Bowling Green. Dr. Amy Geralds with Graves Gilbert Clinic recommends people of all ages start getting their flu shots now even though the peak season starts in October. Dr. Geralds says this is because the vaccine does take about 2 weeks to become effective. She says they have been vaccinating people at the clinic already and it keeps getting busier each day.
 

