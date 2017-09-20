Fall is here, but it doesn't feel like it in South Central Kentucky

Can you believe Fall is just two days away? It's hard to grasp when Mother Nature seems to still be clinging on to Summer. With temperatures pushing the 90's here in South Central Kentucky and this weekend climbing to almost 10 degrees above average, it hardly feels like Fall outside. We talked to area residents to see how the hot temps are cramping their pumpkin spice latte game.

"I don't drink pumpkin spice, I'm a water person. But, at least it's not winter, it's not 32 degrees," said Shane Wood.

"Well I don't drink lattes or anything, but it does make me want to go out and buy some mums around this time of year or my wife at least. We still get the pumpkins and things like that this time of year, but I don't think the heats too bad to get those kind of things," said Russell Matthews.

