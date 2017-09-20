Robbery Leads to a Dog Being Shot

A Bowling Green man's dog is shot after three men attempt to rob him with a firearm.

On Sunday...Bowling Green police responded to 22-hundred Stonehenge Avenue on reports of a robbery.

Cornelius Robinson tells police he walked to jumpin jacks to get some drinks when three acquaintances followed him to Jennings Drive in their car.

The men then got out, pulled a handgun on him, and threatened him to hand over his items.

Robinson turned to run away with his pit bull and that's when he heard a gun shot.

The men drove off and Robinson realized his dog had two bullet wounds.

Police say he left the scene to get medical treatment for the dog.

Officers have reviewed video surveillance of the suspects car at Jumpin Jacks, but have not made any arrests.

