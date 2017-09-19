United Way Receives Large Donation from Local Company - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

United Way Receives Large Donation from Local Company

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Fruit of the Loom raised over $69,000 through their 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on September 16th. 
 
The money will go to United Way's Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, which ensures that each child, from birth to five years old, is mailed an age-appropriate book each month to their home. This helps encourage literacy and boosts self-confidence before starting school. The program was started by the country singer in 199t to educate residents in her home state of Tennessee, and now cover over 1.1 million kids all over the world.
 
To register your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com.
 

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

