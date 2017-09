If you're thinking of dining out this evening, swing by your local McDonald’s to help out a good cause.



McDonald’s restaurants in Barren, Warren, Logan, Simpson and Allen counties will be donating 20% of all sales from 4 to 7 P.M. tonight to the American Red Cross. The money will go towards relief efforts from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



The proceeds will be donated automatically at the counter and drive-thru, so you don't have to mention the campaign to help out.