Bowling Green Woman Injured After Accident with Semi - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green Woman Injured After Accident with Semi

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

A Bowling Green woman is injured after running into a semi on Nashville Road this morning.
 
Just after 4:00 A.M., Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to an injury accident near the intersection of Mitch McConnell Way and Nashville Road.
 
Deputies say 43-year-old Hilda Ayala was driving southbound on Nashville Road when 51-year-old Richard Boone, hauling an oversized load, pulled out from Mitch McConnell way on Nashville Road with safety vehicles on both sides.
 
Deputies say Ayala struck the cargo Boone's semi was hauling. She was transported to the Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.
 
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.