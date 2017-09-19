Bowling Green Woman Injured After Accident with Semi

A Bowling Green woman is injured after running into a semi on Nashville Road this morning.



Just after 4:00 A.M., Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to an injury accident near the intersection of Mitch McConnell Way and Nashville Road.



Deputies say 43-year-old Hilda Ayala was driving southbound on Nashville Road when 51-year-old Richard Boone, hauling an oversized load, pulled out from Mitch McConnell way on Nashville Road with safety vehicles on both sides.



Deputies say Ayala struck the cargo Boone's semi was hauling. She was transported to the Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.



The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.