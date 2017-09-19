DACA Protests Interrupt Pelosi News Conference

Dozens of immigration activists interrupted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s news conference Monday in San Francisco.

The California congresswoman was speaking about DACA legislation when a large group of activists overtook the event, carrying signs and chanting loudly.

They accused Democrats of being "deportation machines", and using Dreamers as "bargaining chips."

The protests come in the wake of President Trump's announcement that he will end DACA in six months.

Pelosi tried to respond to the protesters, but was repeatedly drowned out. After about 30 minutes, she was escorted out of the building.

The protesters say they want a clean bill without legislation attached regarding border security.