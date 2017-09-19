President Trump Addresses United Nations

President Trump addressed world leaders at the United Nations for the first time this morning. He made a declaration of American values and targeted specific threats, such as North Korea, global terrorism and Iran.



The world was watching as President Trump made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.



He delivered tough talk on North Korea, urging U.N. world leaders to isolate Kim Jong Un and his expanding nuclear arsenal.



The President also pressured Iran to stop supporting terrorism, but he stopped short of announcing he’s pulling the U.S. out of the international agreement to freeze Iran’s nuclear program. He also issued a strong warning to ISIS and other terrorist groups.



President Trump was elected on the campaign theme “America First”, but he used his speech in part to ask other nations to work together to confront common threats and dangers.



Mister Trump has been critical of the United Nations in the past, but he’s now pressing for new reforms.



The U.N. Secretary-General warned U.N. members this morning that the threat of a nuclear attack is at its highest level since the end of the Cold War. The presidents of Russia and China are not attending this week’s events at the United Nations.