Carbon Monoxide Leak Injuries on Rise for Explorer Owners

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the number of complaints and injuries related to possible carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers is much higher than previously thought, and now officials in one city are pulling the SUV's off the street.

A 2016 Henderson, Louisiana police Explorer was badly damaged in a crash after officers say its driver passed out from carbon monoxide exposure in April. That officer has filed suit against Ford.

Many more owners of Explorers model years 2011 through 2017 are reporting carbon monoxide appears to be seeping into their vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration now says more than 2,700 complaints have been lodged against the automaker, with 41 people reporting injuries.

Newport Beach, California officer Brian McDowell was one; he crashed into a tree in 2015 after passing out behind the wheel. So was Sergeant Zachary LaHood in Austin, Texas; his dash cam was rolling as he called for help.

LaHood is one of 20 Austin police officers treated for carbon monoxide exposure. Officials say they're removing all of the city's more than 400 Explorers from service.

It's not just police vehicles, however. The bulk of the complaints come from regular Ford owners, like Stacie Jones. She traded her 2014 Ford Explorer in for a 2017 model, but says the problem didn't go away.

NHTSA contends it doesn't have any proof the injuries reported were caused by carbon monoxide, though investigators say levels of that gas may be elevated during certain driving scenarios.

Ford says safety is its top priority and has a team working with police and regulators to investigate reported issues and solve them.

A count from 2016 shows that nearly half of law enforcement vehicles were Ford Explorers. The SUVs makes up about 60 percent of the Austin police department's fleet. The chief says officers will have to double up in the other 40 percent of police vehicles.