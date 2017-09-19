Kentucky & AirBnB Sign Tax Agreement

Airbnb and the Kentucky Department of Revenue are making history by signing a tax agreement that is set to bring at least $1,000,000 in revenue to the commonwealth within a year.

Beginning October 1st, Airbnb will automatically collect and remit the 6% state sales tax and the 1% state transient room tax to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.

The company, which enables the public to lease or rent short-term lodging such as vacation rentals, apartments, home stays and more, helped house about 80,000 guests from out of state last year and brought the lodging's host's over $10,000,000 combined.

Airbnb Spokesperson Ben Breit says if the same success is replicated this year, the new tax agreement will bring $1,000,000 in revenue to Kentucky--not including the positive economic impact guests also have on the commonwealth,

"We find again and again in our nearly 300 tax agreements within the country, in nearly every one we go back and we hear from the city, county, state--whoever we're working with--they'll tell us that his absolutely meant new revenue without having to raise taxes or do anything like that. So, in a time where budget's are tight, this is a really important new source of revenue."