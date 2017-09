If you're into soccer...come August of next year there will be four new Bowling Green fields to dig your cleats into.

On Monday, local city leaders dug their shovels into the dirt at Preston Miller Park to celebrate the ground-breaking of four new soccer fields that will span across 20 acres.

The fields are set to open to the public in just 11 months, along with nearly 300 parking spaces, new restrooms, sidewalks, bleachers, and more.

The total cost of the project will be about $2,100,000.