Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

A Bowling Green man is in jail for allegedly trafficking meth out of state, among other drug charges.

Multiple Kentucky and Tennessee agencies were involved in the investigation and arrest of 32-year-old Andre Lorenzo Bell--centered around the trafficking of meth between Bowling Green and Northern Tennessee.

On Friday, officers arrested Bell at the airport entrance on Scottsville Road and seized nearly $18,000 cash.

Police then discovered approximately one pound of meth, an assault rifle, two handguns, and scales during a search of his residence at 1457 Windridge Avenue, where they also seized a 2010 Lincoln and 2001 Corvette.

Following his arrest, Tennessee authorities recovered another pound of meth relating to the investigation.

Officials says additional arrests are anticipated.

Bell is lodged in the Warren County Jail.