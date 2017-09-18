Scam Artists Targeting Alarm Company Customers

It's common for security system companies to go door to door looking for new business, but the Better Business Bureau says some salesman make fraudulent claims and trick people into switching alarm companies.

Veteran Bill McCullough says a salesman came to his front door saying they were taking over for his current alarm company and he'd get all new equipment. He later learned he was tricked into signing a contract with a different alarm company and was now facing two monthly bills.

Linda LeDuff says the salesman at her door promised to get her out of her current alarm contract with better, cheaper service; but she, too, ended up with two monthly bills.

The Better Business Bureau says seniors are a common target, simply because they're more likely to be home and answer their door.

Both Bill and Linda eventually got out of their contracts.

Experts say be leery of anyone that comes to your home claiming your alarm company is out of business or they offer a deal that's only good for one day.

Experts add stay-at-home moms may be easy prey for these door-to-door salesman, as well.