Robinson Leaves WKU to Focus on Draft - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Robinson Leaves WKU to Focus on Draft

Bowling Green, KY -

Mitchell Robinson has decided to train for a professional basketball career.

He was a five-star incoming freshman who left the WKU campus at the end of July. He returned three weeks ago before leaving campus again last week.

Now, Scout.com reports that Robinson has decided to bypass college completely and begin training for next year's NBA draft.

Robinson says, quote, "I want to thank Western Kentucky, the coaching staff, the fans, and my teammates, but I decided to pursue a professional career."

The report states that Robinson will move to Dallas to begin training with a professional ball trainer.

