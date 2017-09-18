Warren County Youth Football Receives Large Donation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Youth Football Receives Large Donation

Bowling Green, KY -

Warren County Youth Football received a donation over the weekend that will allow some kids to play the game who otherwise couldn't have afforded it.
 
On Saturday, before a Warren County Youth Football League game, the "Play For Mason" Foundation presented President Jason Honshell with a check for $3,500.
 
The Foundation raises money for Warren County sports, and is in honor of Mason Goodnight, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.
 
Because of the donation, an additional 52 children will be able to play this year. Honshell says they hope to help even more kids in the future.
 
In honor of Mason, the league retired his jersey and number. No player will wear number 11 ever again.

