Warren County Jail Changing Up Bond Procedures

The Warren County Regional Jail is changing up their bond procedures. Previously, the jail did not accept cash for bonds over $10,000, but now you can now bond out someone who is in the jail with cash regardless of the amount. Jailer Stephen Harmon says cashiers checks or money orders are preferred, but cash is acceptable, you just might have to wait longer for the counting process. The new procedure also lets you bond someone out during or after business hours. Jailer Harmon says the goal is to follow the law and serve the citizens of Warren County in the best way possible.

"I think in this case if your loved one is here, lodged in the jail, and you have the bond money, there is nothing in the law that prevents me from taking a certain amount of money. Making this change just keeps things seamless between us and the Clerk and at the end of the day the community we serve," said Jailer Stephen Harmon.

The new bond procedure takes effect October 1, 2017.