Spacecraft Disintegrates During Saturn Descent

There is some big news that came out of NASA earlier this morning. The Cassini spacecraft has disintegrated as it dropped into the atmosphere of Saturn.

The voyage for Cassini began in 1997 when it set out to be the first and only spacecraft to ever orbit Saturn. Cassini had been responsible for showing us the giant planet along with its stunning rings and moons.

The spacecraft reached the end of its lifespan and was dropped into the atmosphere to ensure it did not crash into one of Saturn’s moons.

It didn't go down without giving us one last look at Saturn. On Thursday, Cassini took its last photos of the gas giant and transmitted its last wave of scientific data.