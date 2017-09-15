Online Outlets Shaking Up Prescription Drug Industry - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Online Outlets Shaking Up Prescription Drug Industry

The price of prescription drugs continues to rise.   Now, some websites are promising better deals. 
 
Jon Jablonski deals with constant pain after complications from a surgery lead to a pinched sciatic nerve.
 
That Lyrica prescription for nerve pain costs him $462 dollars per month. Now, two websites and smartphone apps we tested promise to shake up the prescription drug industry and get people like Jablonski the lowest price.
 
Goodrx is constantly collecting drug prices at pharmacies from around the country. Just punch in a prescription and it connects customers to coupons that are taken to a local pharmacy.
 
Another site, Blink Health, gets drug prices straight from the drug maker. Customers pay online, then pick up the prescription."
 
University of Minnesota professor Stephen Schondelmeyer has studied the rising cost of prescription drugs for decades. He tells patients it's never a bad idea to look around for a better deal, but he believes savings on these types of sites are often exaggerated.
 
Still we gave it a shot with Jon Jablonski. Remember, he was paying $462.99 for a 30-day supply of Lyrica.
 
On Blink Health, we found a $414 price, a savings of $50. Goodrx gave the best deal at $382 with an online coupon, which is $81 off the regular price. 
 
Jablonski will now be checking both before he buys, considering it a bit of pain control for his bottom line. 

