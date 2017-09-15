London Police Launch Manhunt After Train Explosion

Police in London have launched a manhunt after an explosion on a busy commuter train during the Friday morning rush hour. At least 22 people were injured.

Cell phone video from the subway car shows a white plastic bucket inside a shopping bag, with what appear to be wires and a flame. Sources tell CBS News the improvised explosive device had a timer and didn't fully detonate.

Counter-terrorism police are scouring the scene and searching security cameras to find out who put the bomb on board.

Armed police shut down part of the train line and locked down schools in this southwest London neighborhood. Witnesses say children were on board when the blast went off.

Some passengers had minor burns and singed hair from the heat that shot through the train car. Others were hurt in the rush to escape.

Armed police remain on high alert across London, until the bomb maker and any other suspects are found.

