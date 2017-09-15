Bevin Announces Plan to Cut State Income Tax

Governor Matt Bevin has announced he's working on a plan to eliminate Kentucky's state income tax.

In a message to Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce, the Governor said he'd like to zero out the state's income tax, which ranges from 2% to 6% depending on the tax bracket.

Governor Bevin says he will tackle the issue after a special session to fix the state's pension crisis. House Speaker Jeff Hoover says he will appoint lawmakers to begin planning the shift.

As of now, only 9 states in America don't collect income tax.

