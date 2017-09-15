Bevin Announces Plan to Cut State Income Tax - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bevin Announces Plan to Cut State Income Tax

Posted: Updated:
Frankfort, KY -

Governor Matt Bevin has announced he's working on a plan to eliminate Kentucky's state income tax.

In a message to Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce, the Governor said he'd like to zero out the state's income tax, which ranges from 2% to 6% depending on the tax bracket. 

Governor Bevin says he will tackle the issue after a special session to fix the state's pension crisis. House Speaker Jeff Hoover says he will appoint lawmakers to begin planning the shift. 

As of now, only 9 states in America don't collect income tax.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.