Edmonson County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

An Edmonson County man is facing federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.



56-year-old Howard Baird was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on four counts of sexual abuse of a child and producing child pornography.



During a drug raid of Baird’s home in 2015, led by Edmonson County Sheriff's Office Detective Wally Ritter, officers seized several computers.



Those computers revealed that Baird had more than two thousand images of child porn.



Baird is charged with 50 counts of child pornography related charges and 12 counts of performing sexual acts with a minor in Edmonson County...



A trial date for the federal case has not yet been set.

