Medical Arts Academy Kicks-Off at Bowling Green High School



Local students and officials gathered at Bowling Green High School Friday morning to announce the opening of the Medical Arts Academy. The academy is part of the SCK Launch initiative, which was developed by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce with help from local community, education and business officials. The goal is to provide area students with the resources and education needed in the career paths where jobs are most available in South Central Kentucky.

At the kick-off celebration Friday, those local leaders recognized the teachers and the first class of students taking part in the Medical Arts Academy. All involved say SCK Launch is a vital program to keep South Central Kentucky a thriving economy to work in.

"Well we just feel it's very important to get out there early and talk with students because they are making decisions very early in their life that are going to affect them and our organization because of the shortage of employees, so we just think it's a natural fit for us to be a part of their educational experience, to be able to have interactions with them and hopefully when they complete the program they will look to Med Center Health as their future employer," said Ron Sowell the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Med Center Health.

Construction on the Medical Arts Academy building will be completed by January 2020 located on the campus of Bowling Green High School. Students can choose from the fields of EKG tech, fire science, phlebotomy tech and pre-nursing. The program plans to add medical admin assistant and EMT in the future.