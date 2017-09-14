Major Credit Bureau Hacked, 143 Million at Risk

It could be the largest theft involving social security numbers in history. Credit monitor Equifax says hackers gained access to the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers, yet many Americans don't even know if they're affected.



If you've ever applied for credit, Equifax might have your info. It is one of three major credit bureaus used by banks, lenders, and businesses to approve loans and credit cards.

You can find out if your info was compromised by going to equifaxsecurity2017.com



Adam Levin is a cyber security expert and says the information exposed in the Equifax breach puts millions at risk of identity theft.



CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says people who feel their information is at risk can freeze their credit file at each of the three agencies.



You'll have to unfreeze your account if you want to apply for a loan, but the extra steps could keep criminals from cracking your accounts.

Equifax is offering one year of free credit monitoring, which after public outcry, no longer requires consumers to give up certain rights in order to join.