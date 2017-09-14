Trump Visits Florida After Irma's Path of Destruction

President Trump and the First Lady arrived in Fort Myers to view Irma’s aftermath. The President will also tour the damage in Naples near where Irma came ashore for the second time on Sunday.

Millions of people remain without power across the state. Utility officials say it may be another week before power is completely restored to this part of the state because of all the significant damage.



In Broward County Florida, another nursing home was evacuated Thursday morning. It comes a day after eight patients died at a nearby facility that lost air-conditioning following Irma. A criminal investigation is underway.



In the hard-hit Florida Keys, where Irma first made landfall, people who didn't evacuate lined up in Key West as National Guard members distributed aid. For many, it's the first help they've received in days.

Including the nursing home deaths, at least 25 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia.