Union County Judge Executive Indicted in Bowling Green

A Union County Judge Executive is charged with scheming to defraud the citizens of that county.

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green indicted 44-year-old Jody Jenkins for soliciting and accepting gifts, payments and other items of value. Jenkins accepted $20,000 by an unidentified witness called "J.H." between March and July of 2014.

The Judge Executive arranged for various items to be purchased at below market value on behalf of J.H., and paid for by using taxpayer funds.

If convicted at trial, Jenkins could be fined $1,000,000, sentenced to no less than 20-years for each count, and serve 3-years on supervised release.