House and Car Catch Fire in Warren County

Minutes before the dumpster fires at Plano Elementary School on Thursday, a house caught on fire in the same area. Fire officials from Woodburn, Alvaton and Plano responded to the fire at the 400 block of Crossfield Way just before 5 A.M. They say the home and car were fully engulfed in flames and are both total losses. Firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and say the homeowners dog alerted them to the fire, which thankfully got the family out safe and uninjured. All of this taking place as another fire breaks out.

"About 30 minutes after we got here we were paged out to two dumpster fires at Plano Elementary School and we just wanted the State Fire Marshall to come in and make sure those two incidents aren't related," said Plano Fire Chief Kevin Bailey.

At this time fire officials are not saying whether or not this house fire is related to the two fires that took place at Plano Elementary.