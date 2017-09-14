No Deal Reached on DACA Program

President Trump says no deal has been reached on the DACA program despite assertions from Democrats. The President is standing by a campaign promise for tougher border security measures as part of any package that gets his approval.



On his way to Florida this morning to tour the devastation from Hurricane Irma, President Trump says no deal has been made on the DACA program.



This contradicts a statement Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi issued yesterday after having dinner with the President at the White House. It read, “Mister Trump has agreed to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall."



The President insisted that any plan Congress approves must include border security. Schumer stood by his statement this morning on the Senate floor

The President stunned Republicans when he made a deal with Democrats last week on the debt ceiling. Now, many are reeling at the idea the President has wavered on building a border wall.



The President has to convince conservatives like Congressman Steve King that his goals have not changed. King tweeted, if the President is backing off the wall, "Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible."