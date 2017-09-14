Two Dumpster Fires Break-Out at Plano Elementary School

Two dumpsters catch fire and a break-in occurs at Plano Elementary School Thursday morning. Plano Volunteer Firefighters and Warren County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to a dumpster fire at the school around 6 A.M. However, through investigation, they found two dumpsters on fire and that the suspect or suspects entered the school through an open door.

"They extinguished the fire at the dumpsters, there was no damage there, while checking the school they found that the doors to the school were open it looked like someone had went into the school, but luckily there is no damage reported at this time," said Tim Robinson, the Warren County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

School officials have since clarified it was not a door the suspect entered through, rather a roof hatch that is designed to be accessible. They say safety is their number one priority and all procedures were followed correctly. However, school officials have talked to the State Fire Marshal and will be installing a lock to the roof hatch.