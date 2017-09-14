Glasgow, KY Home Balcony Collapses, Injuring 5

Several people are injured after a balcony collapsed in Glasgow.

On Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., Glasgow Police responded to 211 East Main Street on reports of a collapsed structure.

Upon arriving, they determined several people were on the balcony of the house when it broke loose, injuring five people.

Barren-Metcalfe EMS transported four of the injured to T.J. Sampson Hospital and one was transported by private means.

Police say all have been treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.