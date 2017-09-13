Glasgow Police Warn of Multiple Phone Scams

The Glasgow Police Department is warning locals of multiple recent phone scams.

Police say several citizens are reporting phone calls from someone telling them they have a virus on their computer or phone and then stating they can fix the issue for them if they transfer money through gift or green dot cards.

Police also warn the "Publisher Clearing House" scam has returned to the area.

The caller says they are a representative of the company and that you've won various amounts of money, usually in the millions.

They will then instruct you to provide a payment to receive the winnings.

Officers say these are scams and if you receive any calls such as these, hang up and do not give out any information.