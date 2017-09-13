Bowling Green Files Civil Lawsuit About WRAP Project

A lawsuit has been filed by the City of Bowling Green about the downtown WRAP project. The City is claiming that Mills Family Realty, MR Group INC., Richard Kelley, Chris Mills, Ed Mills and Clinton Mills all violated fiduciary and contractual duties by using tax increment financing and other bond funds illegally when constructing what was formally known as Hitcents Park Plaza or the downtown WRAP project. The federal civil suit was filed Monday by the City. City officials tell WNKY they are not commenting on the case right now, however, Rick Kelley's lawyer, Alan Simpson, tells WNKY the case is frivolous and the complaint is full of blatant lies. Also adding that this is just a personal vendetta by the City at this point.

"In the complaint the city doesn't know what it's asking for because it hasn't lost any money except for what's been self-inflicted by hiring attorney's to investigate things and now paying another law firm by the hour to do this because that law firm wouldn't even agree to accept the case on a contingency basis," said Alan Simpson.

We have reached out to the City's Attorney, at this time they have not returned our request for comment.