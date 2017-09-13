Fan Creates Replica of Popular Star Wars Vehicle

In honor of the new upcoming Star Wars movie in a couple months, we have video of a fan creating something very special. A man in England has built a giant Star Wars model in his front yard



The 20-foot replica of the AT-AT was constructed by 54-year-old Ian Mockett. He said it took him a month to build it, and that his original plan was just to use it as a part of his village’s Scarecrow Festival



Other fans from his town and the surrounding areas came to see the creation. Some even dressed the part of Storm Troopers when they came.