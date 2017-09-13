UBER Implementing Cleaning Fee, Users Unhappy

Millions of Americans use Uber to get around, but a number of customers are complaining they've been wrongly charged for a cleaning fee.



Steven Winkler uses Uber all the time and never had a problem until he recently spotted a $50 charge from them on his bank statement.



He contacted the company online and was told he was charged a cleaning fee. They also sent him pictures from the driver of what appears to be a wet seat. However, Winkler says it wasn't him.



Winkler is not alone. Social media is filled with upset Uber customers insisting they were wrongly charged for a mess they didn't make.



The Better Business Bureau says they've received more than 130 complaints about Uber cleaning fees.



John McGann and Crystal Drake were charged $150s and were sent a picture taken by the driver. They insist it never happened.



Uber is aware of these disputes and in a statement, tells CBS news "... We are enhancing our internal processes and investing in additional resources when investigating cleaning fee claims. While messes and spilled drinks can happen in moving vehicles, we are actively looking into reports where fraud may be detected and will take the appropriate actions on those accounts."



After complaining to Uber, Winkler received a refund and so did Drake.



Uber says drivers who submit a fraudulent cleaning fee could lose their ability to drive for the company. The company also clarifies that cleaning fees include not only the cost of cleaning up a mess, but also lost time for the driver.