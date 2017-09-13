Trump Hoping Tax Reform Will Pass

President Trump has yet to achieve a major legislative accomplishment, but he's hoping to change that with tax reform, which means he must shift into deal maker mode.



He tweeted this morning: "the approval process for the biggest tax cut & tax reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast congress!"

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin was one of six senators who had dinner with the President at the White House last night to talk about the tax system.

The bipartisan congressional outreach continues today when eight Democratic and five Republican House members visit the White House.



Despite the bipartisan appeal, Republicans are writing the bill. Additionally, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan says he doesn't need Democratic support.

Republicans say they will release the framework of their tax reform proposal on September 25th.

