Millions Without Power in Florida Due to Irma

Millions of people across Florida still have no electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Now, the combination of no air-conditioning and Florida’s oppressive heat makes conditions even more dangerous.

Elderly residents were evacuated this morning from a Hollywood, Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma. Police say three patients died at the facility, and two later at a hospital.

Police have started a criminal investigation into the deaths. They did not say whether the facility had air conditioning when paramedics were called early this morning.

Across Florida, 4.4 million homes and businesses still have no power. Florida’s biggest utility lined up repair trucks this morning in the Miami area, but officials say it could be more than a week before electricity is back for everyone.

Power outages also remain an issue in the Jacksonville area. More than 800 utility workers are trying to restore electricity for the more than 100,000 customers who began the day here with no lights or air conditioning.

Hurricane Irma first made landfall Sunday in the Florida Keys. When residents of the lower Keys are finally allowed to return, they will find almost total devastation.

Most homes in the Keys have no power and there is practically no cell phone service or internet.