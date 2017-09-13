Beshear Opposing Bevin Spending Cuts

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced plans last week to reduce state spending.



Yesterday, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear expressed his opinion that the Governor's plan to cut spending by over 17% is illegal. Beshear criticized the plan and said it is fiscally irresponsible and nonsensical.



Bevin's Communications Director then released a statement saying the Governor may direct spending in any department under his control, and that the Attorney General's statement is premature and entirely political.