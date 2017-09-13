WKU Selects New Police Chief

After reviewing 46 applicants, the search committee for a new WKU Police Chief finally found the right person for the job.



Mitchell Walker has been named the new police chief and will begin his new role immediately.



Walker has been interim police chief since august 2016, and has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, including 5 with WKU and 16 with the BGPD.



Walker thanked his family and the police department for their support, and said that implementing more community oriented policing programs would be a priority of his.

