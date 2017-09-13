Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Downtown Wrap Development Group

A lawsuit has been filed by the city of Bowling Green about the Downtown Wrap project.



The city is claiming that Mills Family Realty, MR Group Inc, Richard Kelly and others violated fiduciary and contractual duties by using tax increment financing and other funds illegally when constructing what was formally known as Hitcents Park Plaza or the Downtown Wrap project.



The federal civil suit was filed Monday by the city. City officials tell WNKY they are not commenting on the case right now; however, Rick Kelly’s lawyer, Alan Simpson, tells us the case is frivolous and the complaint is full of blatant lies.



We have reached out to the city's attorney; at this time, they have not returned our request for comment.