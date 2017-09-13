"Take a Bite Out of Cancer" Photo Fundraiser

A photo fundraiser is being held this weekend to raise money for Narco, the Allen County Sheriff's Office K-9 who is diagnosed with cancer.

Narco is undergoing his 9th month of treatment for melanoma.

His handler, Sgt. Nick Tabbert says several fundraisers since January have helped raise $5,000 towards chemotherapy treatments he's currently on and additional vaccines, but the fight is not over yet,

"It's about $8,000 we need to raise total, so were about $3,000 shy. You know, it's a little difficult seeing him go through it, but with the cancer treatments and everything--he's been outstanding, hasn't slowed him down one bit. We had to have a toe amputated off of him and he doesn't even act like it phases him. Seeing him act that way about it and it doesn't slow him down, you know, that helps me and my family."

This Saturday from 2-5 p.m. a photo fundraiser will be held by Nikki Wolfe Photography at Dumont Hill in Scottsville.

Professional pet photos are $50 and 50 percent of every session goes towards Narco's treatment--no appointments necessary.

If you can't make it out this weekend, visit www.facebook.com/SouthCentralKentuckyk9/ for more ways to donate.