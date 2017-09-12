Kroger Robbery Surveillance Video Released

Bowling Green Police have released surveillance video of the man accused of robbing Kroger on Campbell Lane Saturday morning. In the video you can see a man described by witnesses as having darker skin and dark hair in a gray and white hooded sweatshirt. An employee goes up to help the man who wanted to purchase 20 cartons of cigarettes. The employee explains they can only sell 10 per customer and that's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the employee put the cigarettes in a bag. The man then fled the store. If you have any information contact Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4244.