Keys Residents Stranded on Highway

Dozens of Florida Keys residents parked their cars along U.S.1 on Monday and stayed there throughout the night.



They all wanted to be sure they're there when the highway opened at 7 a.m. today to allow residents and business owners to return for the first time since Hurricane Irma. Those coming back must have a yellow re-entry sticker or show proof of residence to return.



There is a high chance those residents won't have power, water, or cellphone service when they return. Crews are still working to remove debris from roadways.

