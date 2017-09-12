New Smartphone Hits the Market This Week

Samsung has a brand-new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, coming out September 15th.

The launch in New York was designed to showcase new features on the device, but the company also had to address the past. In 2016 defective batteries caused some Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch on fire and the entire line had to be taken off the market.

The new Note 8 also has a lithium ion battery, but the company says it is different.

Samsung's Suzanne De Silva says the battery has gone through extensive testing inside Samsung and with outside experts.

Besides a new power source, the Note 8 also has a larger infinity display and the ability to launch two apps at the same time.

The phone also has two 12 mega pixel cameras, one wide angle, the other telephoto. Plus, when you take a picture, the phone stores both.

CNET’s Dan Ackerman says the Note 8 is key to Samsung’s financial future. Last year's disaster with the Note 7 cost the company billions.

Samsung is trying to move ahead of the competition by releasing its phone now before Apple and other tech companies unveil new devices in the coming months.

