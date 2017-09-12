Bannon Vowing Revenge on GOP

President Trump's former chief strategist is vowing to go after vulnerable GOP senators ahead of next year's midterm elections. Just weeks after leaving his White House post, Steve Bannon is targeting Republican senators he views as standing in the way of the President's agenda.

In his interview with 60 Minutes, Steve Bannon issued a warning to Republican lawmakers who cross the President.

Bannon has already vowed to take down Arizona senator Jeff Flake, Alabama senator Luther Strange and Nevada senator Dean Heller, instead backing more populist or conservative challengers like Nevada attorney Danny Tarkanian.

Tarkanian has run unsuccessfully for office in Nevada five times, and met with Bannon last week. Now that he's not in the White House, Bannon is free to use his ties to wealthy donors, and his widely read website to fire warning shots at Republicans like Tennessee senator Bob Corker, who is debating whether to run again in 2018.

Some top Republicans like John McCain view Bannon's threats as a nuisance.