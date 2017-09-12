Florida Residents Returning Home After Irma

Some Florida residents are being allowed to return home as officials survey the scope of the damage of Hurricane Irma. At least ten deaths in several states are being blamed on the massive storm and millions are without power.



Irma caused some of Jacksonville’s worst flooding in more than 150 years. The storm surge led to more than 300 rescues Monday. Officials say it could take days before all the water recedes.



Water reached nearly 4 feet in some Jacksonville neighborhoods. It’s now receding and is less than a foot.



Irma also caused massive flooding in Charleston, South Carolina Monday. The storm knocked out power to more than 7,000,000 customers in several states. In Florida, about two-thirds of the state began the day with no electricity.



In the Florida Keys, officials are now seeing the scope of the damage where Irma barreled in as a category 4 hurricane. In the lower Keys, homes are reduced to piles of debris, and roads have been washed away.



However, evacuated residents who live in the less damaged upper Keys were allowed to return home this morning.



The remnants of Irma are blowing through Alabama and Mississippi today after drenching Georgia.