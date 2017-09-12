3 Arrested for Meth Trafficking in Edmonson County

A road safety check point in Edmonson County leads to three being arrested for meth trafficking. The driver of the car, 34-year-old Jason Long of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; and his two passengers, 42-year-old Etta Coffelt and 22-year-old Kaitlynn Law both of Lafayette, Tennessee are all facing numerous drug and gun related charges, including meth trafficking. Long was stopped Saturday by Kentucky State Police and Edmonson County Sheriff's Deputies at a checkpoint at US 31 W and KY HWY 259 South for a forged temporary license plate. Upon search of the vehicle, officers found a gun, cash, scales and bags of crystal meth. Long, Coffelt and Law are all being held in the Hart County Jail.



Full list of charges:

Jason Long: operating on suspended/revoked operators license, carrying a concealed deadly deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense. 1st degree - methamphetamine greater than two grams (firearm enhanced), drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced), and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree.

Etta Coffelt and Kaitlynn Law: carrying a concealed deadly deadly weapon, trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense. 1st degree - methamphetamine greater than two grams (firearm enhanced), drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced), and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree. Coffelt faced an additional charge of convicted felon in possession of handgun.

