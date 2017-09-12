BGFD Raises over $24,000 for "Fill the Boot"

The Fill the Boot numbers are in and this year the Bowling Green Fire Department raised nearly $5,000 more than ever before.

The BGFD raised $24,500 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during their Labor Day weekend drive.

The donation is almost $5,000 more than last years total and the most they've ever made since beginning the drive over 10 years ago.

Over the last 60 years, firefighters across the nation have raised over $600,000,000 towards a cure.

Cooper Waid, a freshman at Franklin Simpson High School is diagnosed with MD and say's its amazing to see the outpouring of local support and hopes this will inspire more fire departments to get involved,

"The more money you donate, the more research and stuff you can get done. I can go to camp--more people could go to camp, like instead of it being 80 kids it could end up being way more than that eventually. So, the farther it goes, the better."