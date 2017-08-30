Kitchen Guy: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Ingredients:

8 oz ginger snap cookies

1/4 cup unsalted butter

2 lbs strawberries, hulled, halved, divided use

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup cornstarch

whipped cream (or non-dairy topping) for garnish

Method:

Pulse cookies in a food processor until finely ground. Melt the butter and add to the ground cookies and pulse again until completely combined. Transfer mixture to a 9-inch pie plate and press evenly into the bottom and up the sides. Chill in the refrigerator or freezer while preparing the filling.

Put half the strawberries into the food processor (or blender) and pulse until finely chopped and juicy. Transfer to a medium pot. Add sugar, water and cornstarch and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often until very thick and glossy, about 4 or 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool, stirring occasionally until lukewarm, about 20 minutes.

Fill crust with remaining uncooked strawberries. Pour strawberry mixture over the top and smooth out to ensure it fills in all spaces. Chill until set, about 1 to 2 hours.

Slice and served with whipped cream or non-dairy topping.