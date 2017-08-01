Banana-Pecan-Chocolate Spring Roll

Ingredients:

1 package egg roll wrappers (available in the produce dept.)

2 bananas, not overripe

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 stick butter, melted

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Method:

Toast the pecans in a hot dry saute pan, being careful not to burn them. Set the toasted nuts aside. Slice the bananas thinly.

Melt the butter. Mix together the cinnamon and sugar. Place one egg roll wrapper in the “diamond” shape. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Place two or three banana slices just below the center of the wrapper and sprinkle with some of the toasted nuts. Add about a teaspoon of chocolate chips.

Take the bottom point (the one closest to you) of the wrapper and gently pull it over the banana-nut mixture. Pull in both sides and finish rolling to the top point. If the butter has dried, brush the top point with a little more butter to help seal the spring roll. Place seam-side down on a cookie sheet or shallow baking tray. Continue making the rolls. Brush each spring roll with more melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

You can either bake the spring rolls in a 350 degree oven or saute them lightly in butter. They’re done when the roll is golden brown.