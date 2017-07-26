Kitchen Guy - Avgolemono (Greek Lemon Chicken Soup)

Ingredients:

8 cups chicken stock (or broth)

1 cup long grain wild rice

4 large eggs

3 medium lemons, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

chopped parsley for garnish

Instruction:

Bring stock to a boil in a 4-quart saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and stir in the rice. Cook, partially covered, and stir occasionally, until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Whisk eggs and lemon juice until frothy. Add a cup of the hot stock to the juice and eggs to temper the mixture. Whisk to combine.

Transfer the egg-lemon-juice-stock mixture to the pot and cook, stirring about 2 minutes more to fully incorporate. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley.